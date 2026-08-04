This Estate Channels European Country Living Just 70 Minutes from Manhattan

16 Street RoadNew in Hope, Pennsylvania, is currently listed at $16,500,000 by Douglas Pearson at Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty. La Maison Noire is a private European-inspired wellness estate conceived as the personal residence of the founders of design and development studio, PASTELLA / BURNS. Hidden within the pastoral landscape of Bucks County, Pennsylvania—just seventy minutes from Manhattan and one hour from Center City in Philadelphia—the estate offers a rare opportunity to exchange the pace of the city for a world shaped by nature, craftsmanship, and the quiet rituals of everyday life. Rather than existing as a single residence, La Maison Noire unfolds as a thoughtfully curated collection of historic and contemporary buildings connected by gardens, meadows, and winding estate roads. Together, they create an experience more reminiscent of Europe’s great countryside retreats than a traditional American estate.

Designed around a single belief, that the greatest luxury is not excess, but the ability to slow down, the estate invites a more deliberate way of living. Days unfold between gardens and meadows, the private wellness spa and Finnish sauna, and evenings gather around wood-fired meals, exceptional wine, and conversations beneath the timber beams of the historic whiskey barn. The contemporary main residence serves as the estate’s sanctuary for rest and wellness, while the restored eighteenth-century stone farmhouse offers guest accommodations, a wine cellar, and martini lounge inspired by European country inns. A contemporary garage pavilion provides a private office and creative studio, while the historic carriage house and stone well house preserve the property’s connection to the land. At the heart of the estate, the restored timber whiskey barn, outdoor fire kitchen, and sunken lounge create an unforgettable setting for gathering and hospitality.

Throughout La Maison Noire, architecture quietly gives way to materiality. Flamed basalt, Nero Marquina marble, hinoki cypress, natural steel, and hand-finished oak were selected for their authenticity and ability to grow more beautiful with age. Nearly every interior element including kitchens, furnishings, lighting, millwork, doors, vanities, and architectural details, was conceived exclusively for the estate in collaboration with REVERIE. Technology intentionally recedes into the background, allowing nature to become the estate’s greatest luxury. Here, changing seasons, birdsong, gardens, firelight, and open skies shape a slower, more mindful way of living. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 6 Baths: 6 full, 3 partial Year Built: 2026

Square Feet: 15,460 Plot Size: 7.4 acres