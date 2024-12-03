Wake Up in a Winter Wonderland With This Chic Swiss Chalet for Sale

This chalet in Zermatt, Valais, 3920 Switzerland, is currently listed at price upon request by Oliver Herweg at Steiger & Cie Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located in the center of Zermatt, this chalet is a stone’s throw from the village with shopping, nightlife, railway stations, and the Sunnegga funicular. Spanning four floors, find the living and dining area on top with a central fireplace under wood-beamed ceilings. Large windows let in natural light, while the balcony offers expansive views of the village and Matterhorn. The real wow factor, however, is towards the back of this level in the hidden spa with a hamman, jacuzzi, and a relaxation area.

Downstairs, on the second floor, find two bedrooms and a large balcony with sweeping panoramas. Both have their own en suite bathrooms; one with a shower and one with a dressing area. This level also holds a den.