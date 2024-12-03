Wake Up in a Winter Wonderland With This Chic Swiss Chalet for Sale
This chalet in Zermatt, Valais, 3920 Switzerland, is currently listed at price upon request by Oliver Herweg at Steiger & Cie Sotheby’s International Realty.
Located in the center of Zermatt, this chalet is a stone’s throw from the village with shopping, nightlife, railway stations, and the Sunnegga funicular. Spanning four floors, find the living and dining area on top with a central fireplace under wood-beamed ceilings. Large windows let in natural light, while the balcony offers expansive views of the village and Matterhorn. The real wow factor, however, is towards the back of this level in the hidden spa with a hamman, jacuzzi, and a relaxation area.
Downstairs, on the second floor, find two bedrooms and a large balcony with sweeping panoramas. Both have their own en suite bathrooms; one with a shower and one with a dressing area. This level also holds a den.
On the first floor, there are three more bedrooms: a double with a dressing room, en suite bathroom, and a balcony; a double that can also be configured as a twin with an en suite shower room; and a quad bunk room that sleeps four with an en suite shower room. Each room also has a flat screen TV and recessed ceiling speakers.
The ground level has extra high ceilings, evoking a boutique-like ski room. A separate laundry room and a professional kitchen are also on this floor.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2015
Square Feet: 5,941
