In Montana, a Historic 1910 Colonial Revival Hits the Market for $2.5M

528 Woodland Avenue in Kalispell, Montana, is currently listed at $2,500,000 by Tracy Rossi and Scott Darkenwald at Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Historic character meets thoughtful modern living at the Logan Residence, a landmark Colonial Revival home in Kalispell’s East Side Historic District.

Built in 1909 for former Kalispell mayor and attorney Sidney Logan, this 7,278-square-foot residence offers five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, and updated spaces across four finished levels.