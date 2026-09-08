In Montana, a Historic 1910 Colonial Revival Hits the Market for $2.5M
528 Woodland Avenue in Kalispell, Montana, is currently listed at $2,500,000 by Tracy Rossi and Scott Darkenwald at Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty.
Historic character meets thoughtful modern living at the Logan Residence, a landmark Colonial Revival home in Kalispell’s East Side Historic District.
Built in 1909 for former Kalispell mayor and attorney Sidney Logan, this 7,278-square-foot residence offers five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, and updated spaces across four finished levels.
Set on 0.68 acres with views of the Swan Range, the home blends timeless architecture with extensive renovations. Original details including Palladian windows, dentil molding, oak woodwork, bay windows, grand staircases, and elegant proportions reflect the home’s historic significance, while modern improvements enhance everyday comfort.
The remodeled kitchen is marked by marble flooring and a soapstone island. The finished basement includes a theater with Klipsch 7.1 surround sound, a retro soda fountain, recreation areas, and custom wood and steel stairs crafted by a local artisan. The third floor has been fully renovated with a bedroom, full bath, custom built ins, and restored flooring.
Recent updates include a new roof, exterior paint, air conditioning, electrical upgrades, renovated bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, bonus room improvements, porch refinishing, and historically inspired hardware throughout.
The property is a contributing residence within the East Side Historic District and offers a rare opportunity to own one of Kalispell’s most recognized historic homes while enjoying the convenience of extensive modern updates. Located minutes from downtown Kalispell, parks, dining, shopping, and year round recreation, the property provides convenient access to Glacier National Park, Whitefish Mountain Resort, Flathead Lake, and Glacier Park International Airport.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1910
Square feet: 7,278
Plot Size: 0.68 acres
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