An Airy New York Loft in the Heart of the Flatiron District Seeks $4.6M

876 Broadway, 3rd Floor in New York, New York, is currently listed at $4,600,000 by Glenn Norrgard and Jason Bauer at Sotheby's International Realty - Downtown Manhattan Brokerage. This full-floor residence offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of New York history—an iconic loft near 18th Street and Broadway that quietly commands attention. Set within a boutique cooperative, the home is defined by its soaring 14-foot ceilings, generous scale, and enduring architectural character. Spanning the entire third floor, this meticulously designed loft features an expansive open-concept living and dining area, complemented by a wall of oversized west-facing windows that flood the space with natural light. A private keyed elevator opens directly into the 37-foot-wide great room, creating an impressive sense of arrival.

The loft was designed by Studio DB architects Britt and Damian Zunino. Praised for their ability to evoke distinct moods and atmospheres, Studio DB seamlessly blends modern and traditional elements with a playful yet sophisticated edge. Their work is defined by a dynamic mix of materials, sculptural forms, and bold patterns, creating spaces that balance artistry with effortless livability. At the heart of the home, a chef’s kitchen holds an artful blend of teak, slate, and steel. Top-tier appliances include a Liebherr full-size refrigerator, dual Fisher & Paykel dishwashers, a Bertazzoni five-burner gas cooktop, and a Viking electric range. A striking chalkboard backsplash, originally sourced from the nearby Ace Hotel, adds character, while a custom-built cement and steel island with a dramatic vented hood enhances the kitchen’s architectural appeal. A dedicated teak pantry with wine refrigeration further elevates the space—an uncommon luxury in New York City living. The loft's thoughtful layout includes two spacious bedrooms with en suite baths, a media room, and a gallery hallway that seamlessly separates the private and public areas. Along the north wall, a custom steel bookcase and mezzanine provide an ideal home office space or a stylish perch. Ample storage includes two oversized attic spaces and a cedar closet. Additional amenities along the gallery include a laundry room and powder room.

The primary suite is a serene retreat, featuring a custom-designed walk-in closet and a spa-inspired five-fixture bath. The luxurious primary bath is outfitted with an oversized steam shower clad in Ann Sacks slate tile, a bespoke teak vanity, and a striking cement and steel medicine cabinet. A dual-sided oil-powered fireplace connects the primary bedroom to a sophisticated teak and steel den, creating a warm and intimate ambiance. Located within an intimate six-unit cooperative, 876 Broadway is a well-maintained, pet-friendly building featuring a restored 19th-century façade. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 2 Baths: 2 full, 1 partial Year Built: 1883
























