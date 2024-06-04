Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes

2547 Holiday Ranch Loop Road in Park City, Utah, is currently listed at $4,850,000 by Onie Bulduc at Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

Nestled in the heart of Park City’s coveted Park Meadows neighborhood, this custom-designed residence spans 5,086 square feet and offers a harmonious blend of elegance and functionality.

The main level is comprised of bright and inviting spaces, including a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with generous walk-in closet, a guest suite, and a corner office that can also function as an additional bedroom. Multiple sliding glass doors connect the indoors with the multiple outdoor living spaces.