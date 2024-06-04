SubscribeSign In
Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the SlopesView 14 Photos

Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes

This stunning, year-round home is listed for $4.8M.
Text by
Presented by
View 14 Photos

2547 Holiday Ranch Loop Road in Park City, Utah, is currently listed at $4,850,000 by Onie Bulduc at Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

Nestled in the heart of Park City’s coveted Park Meadows neighborhood, this custom-designed residence spans 5,086 square feet and offers a harmonious blend of elegance and functionality. 

The main level is comprised of bright and inviting spaces, including a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with generous walk-in closet, a guest suite, and a corner office that can also function as an additional bedroom. Multiple sliding glass doors connect the indoors with the multiple outdoor living spaces. 

The two-story great room is swathed in natural light and Iron Mountain views with a wet bar, professional-grade kitchen, and large fireplace. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms await, each with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. A large playroom and entertaining space with another wet bar flows out to a deck with slope views of both Park City and Deer Valley. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial 

Year Built: 2015 

Square Feet: 5,086 

Plot Size: 0.33 acres 

Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 1 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 2 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 3 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 4 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 5 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 6 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 7 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 8 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 9 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 10 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 11 of 13 -



Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 12 of 13 -


Winter May Be Over, But This Park City Home Is Just a Skip Away From the Slopes - Photo 13 of 13 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.