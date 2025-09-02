A Lake Pend Oreille Sanctuary Comes With Unobstructed Views for $1.8M
1376 Less Traveled Rd (Parcel 1) in Sagle, Idaho is currently listed at $1,795,000 by Chris Neu at Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty.
Experience elevated mountain living nestled atop 10 private acres with unobstructed views of Idaho’s crown jewel, Lake Pend Oreille. Tucked behind a gated drive and masterfully sited to embrace sunrise and sunset, this 898-square-foot masterpiece blends form, function, and a deep connection to nature. Crafted with stained cedar siding, a sleek metal roof, and floor-to-ceiling tinted windows, the home’s exterior is both refined and resilient.
Step inside to soaring vaulted ceilings, natural light pouring through expansive glass, and luxe finishes throughout. The open-concept living room welcomes you with engineered wood flooring, a limestone-finished I-beam mantel framing the glass-front electric fireplace, and double sliding French doors that open to a concrete patio perched above the lake—blurring the lines between indoor comfort and outdoor grandeur.
The heart of the home is the kitchen, where custom cabinetry, a vertical tile backsplash, and honed matte quartzite countertops set the stage for everyday elegance. A suite of high-performance Fulgor Milano appliances, including a gas range, electric oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and counter microwave, make entertaining effortless, while a center island and large picture window ensure that even meal prep comes with a view.
Two bedrooms offer serene retreats, each with 14-foot vaulted ceilings and custom closets. The primary suite is showcases a panoramic lake-view window, ambient lighting, and a luxurious en suite bath with a frameless glass shower enclosure, dual Kohler sinks, rainfall and wall-mounted shower heads, and built-in shelving; each element underscoring quiet luxury. A second full bath mirrors this spa-like aesthetic with the same thoughtful attention to design and materials.
Additional highlights include a dedicated laundry and pantry space outfitted with LG’s extra-large washer and dryer tower, quartzite counters, and open shelving. Comfort is ensured year-round with an advanced hydronic heating system, air conditioning, and an owned 1,000-gallon propane tank supporting a 26-kilowatt generator future-proofed with hookup for a second unit.
Infrastructure is already in place for expansion: the property features a second septic system, leach field, and underground utilities designed to accommodate a second residence offering flexibility for multigenerational living, guest accommodations, or future investment.
A trio of well-designed outbuildings complements the main home. A detached 2-car garage that’s heated, finished with drywall, cedar siding, tinted windows, and keypad entry. There is also a commercial-grade and climate-controlled greenhouse with a drip irrigation system, two exterior water faucets, ceiling fan, exhaust fans, industrial stainless fixtures, custom 11-foot butcher block, tongue-and-groove ceiling, and floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides.
Finally, a pole bark is metal-clad with motion lighting, thermostat-controlled heat, keypad entry, and loft storage with a dedicated hanging bar. An additional carport has a durable metal roof and open design ideal for RV or equipment storage.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2 full
Year Built: 2022
Square Feet: 898
Plot Size: 10.02 acres
