A Lush Lagoon in Scottsdale Awaits You for $3.4M
6529 E Camino De Los Ranchos Street in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $3,495,000 by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Nestled in a neighborhood near Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, and Old Town Scottsdale, this home was designed as a quiet sanctuary that brings the outdoors in. Renovated in 2017, the home boasts distinctive features and an unparalleled charm that sets it apart from the rest, including a custom entry made of glass, steel, and wood.
The home is currently thriving as a successful vacation rental, and it should come as no surprise: With an organic palette and natural materials, plus amenities like a lush, lagoon-style pool with concrete gas fire pit and circular seating.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3 full
Year Built: 1973
Square Feet: 2,898
Plot Size: 0.24 acres
