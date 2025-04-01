SubscribeSign In
A Lush Lagoon in Scottsdale Awaits You for $3.4M

Calming interiors open up to verdant gardens and tranquil indoor/outdoor living.
6529 E Camino De Los Ranchos Street in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $3,495,000 by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nestled in a neighborhood near Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, and Old Town Scottsdale, this home was designed as a quiet sanctuary that brings the outdoors in. Renovated in 2017, the home boasts distinctive features and an unparalleled charm that sets it apart from the rest, including a custom entry made of glass, steel, and wood. 

The home is currently thriving as a successful vacation rental, and it should come as no surprise: With an organic palette and natural materials, plus amenities like a lush, lagoon-style pool with concrete gas fire pit and circular seating.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 3 full 

Year Built: 1973 

Square Feet: 2,898

Plot Size: 0.24 acres

Real Estate

