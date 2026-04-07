A 76-Acre Napa Valley Ranch Hits the Market With a “Cowboy Shack”

4553 Chiles Pope Valley Road in St. Helena, California, is currently listed at $4,500,000 by Hillary Ryan at Sotheby’s International Realty - St. Helena Brokerage.

Durham Ranch is Ken Fulk’s treasured Napa Valley retreat, shared with family and close friends for decades. Set on approximately 76 private acres just outside the renowned town of St. Helena, the property offers a rare balance of seclusion and access, where open land, ancient oaks, and seasonal streams create a profound sense of escape while Napa Valley’s celebrated restaurants, wineries, wellness destinations, and cultural life still within easy reach.

Originally a modest cattle ranch dating to the 1940s, the property was thoughtfully restored and reimagined by Fulk as a place to gather, celebrate, and disconnect from city life. The guiding inspiration was simple: honor the spirit of the classic California ranch while introducing a modern design sensibility. Durham Ranch embodies effortless living, inspired design, and strong provenance in a bucolic setting.