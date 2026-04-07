A 76-Acre Napa Valley Ranch Hits the Market With a “Cowboy Shack”
4553 Chiles Pope Valley Road in St. Helena, California, is currently listed at $4,500,000 by Hillary Ryan at Sotheby’s International Realty - St. Helena Brokerage.
Durham Ranch is Ken Fulk’s treasured Napa Valley retreat, shared with family and close friends for decades. Set on approximately 76 private acres just outside the renowned town of St. Helena, the property offers a rare balance of seclusion and access, where open land, ancient oaks, and seasonal streams create a profound sense of escape while Napa Valley’s celebrated restaurants, wineries, wellness destinations, and cultural life still within easy reach.
Originally a modest cattle ranch dating to the 1940s, the property was thoughtfully restored and reimagined by Fulk as a place to gather, celebrate, and disconnect from city life. The guiding inspiration was simple: honor the spirit of the classic California ranch while introducing a modern design sensibility. Durham Ranch embodies effortless living, inspired design, and strong provenance in a bucolic setting.
At the heart of the compound is the restored ranch cottage, approximately 1,250 square feet with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Bluestone floors, board-and-batten walls, and open-rafter ceilings create a timeless ranch aesthetic, while reclaimed materials—including historic fence boards used for cabinetry, salvaged tractor springs converted to barstools, and 1920s Parisian lighting—connect the interiors to a deeply rooted history. A large screened porch overlooks the pool and surrounding landscape.
Nearby, the dramatic 4,500-square-foot steel barn serves as the ranch’s social centerpiece. With soaring 33-foot ceilings and a cathedral-like presence, the space accommodates gatherings and celebrations for up to 200 guests, with plans by George Bevan offering future potential for residential conversion.
Guest experiences extend across the property with two safari-style tent cabins perched on a wooded hilltop overlooking the valley and the whimsical Cowboy Shack, now serving as a playful hideaway or evening bar. Outdoor living unfolds across a series of spaces connected by Ipe boardwalks.
A 45-by-16-foot heated pool anchors the entertaining area, complemented by bocce, terraces, and lawns shaded by magnificent oak trees. Durham Ranch also offers exceptional access to outdoor recreation and wellness, including hiking along the Bay Ridge Trail, cycling through Chiles Valley, nearby Lake Hennessey, and proximity to Meadowood, Auberge du Soleil, and the renowned hot springs of Calistoga. Rarely does a Napa Valley property combine such design provenance, natural beauty, and hosting potential. Durham Ranch represents a singular opportunity to steward an authentic California retreat.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1 full, 1 partial
Square Feet: 1,250
Plot Size: 76.33 acres
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TopicsReal Estate
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