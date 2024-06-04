A Tranquil Estonian Escape by the River Seeks $1.3M
Meremetsa tee 32 in Papsaare Parnu, Parnumaa, is currently listed at $1,304,348 by Tony Mõttus at Baltic Sotheby's International Realty.
Located just a short drive from the city of Pärnu, this home channels the surrounding natural landscape and is inspired by Japanese design. An emphasis in simplicity and harmony is reflected in the roofs and the horseshoe-shaped plan. The exterior is marked by tin shingles, meant to mimic the surrounding nature.
Find natural elements throughout like oak, and an organic palette of white, black, and gray to match. Much of the furnishings are built in, instilling a spacious and minimalist appeal. Thoughtful solutions permeate the space, such as a work surface that can shift to different heights and a double-sided glass fireplace between the living room and the terrace.
In the primary bedroom with a low bed, a cantilevered staircase leads to the second floor. Marble adds a luxurious and timeless feel to the bathroom.
Nature lovers will appreciate being able to swim in the river, boating, the onsite sauna, and barbecue. There is also room to grow with plans for another residential building by the boathouse.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full
Year Built: 2021
Plot Size: 1.31 acres
