A Tranquil Estonian Escape by the River Seeks $1.3M

Meremetsa tee 32 in Papsaare Parnu, Parnumaa, is currently listed at $1,304,348 by Tony Mõttus at Baltic Sotheby's International Realty.

Located just a short drive from the city of Pärnu, this home channels the surrounding natural landscape and is inspired by Japanese design. An emphasis in simplicity and harmony is reflected in the roofs and the horseshoe-shaped plan. The exterior is marked by tin shingles, meant to mimic the surrounding nature.

Find natural elements throughout like oak, and an organic palette of white, black, and gray to match. Much of the furnishings are built in, instilling a spacious and minimalist appeal. Thoughtful solutions permeate the space, such as a work surface that can shift to different heights and a double-sided glass fireplace between the living room and the terrace.