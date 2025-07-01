This Panoramic Colorado Home Offers Breathtaking Vistas of the Continental Divide for $2.6M

33080 Woodland Drive in Evergreen, Colorado, is currently listed at $2,600,000 by Lark Stewart at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Colorado’s Indian Peaks wilderness, this 4,335-square-foot custom residence redefines modern mountain living. Conceived by award-winning Robert Chisholm Architects—renowned for their site-responsive, client-driven designs—the home is a masterclass in thoughtful spatial planning, material expression, and environmental harmony.

Positioned to capture sweeping views of the Continental Divide and Mount Jefferson, the home is organized around a central courtyard that introduces light and spatial flow. Living and private zones extend from this core, balancing openness with intimacy. Expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass with clean reglet trim frame the alpine landscape with architectural restraint, while interior finishes—including custom walnut floors, solid fir doors, and a sculptural Wittus fireplace—anchor the home.