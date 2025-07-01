This Panoramic Colorado Home Offers Breathtaking Vistas of the Continental Divide for $2.6M
33080 Woodland Drive in Evergreen, Colorado, is currently listed at $2,600,000 by Lark Stewart at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.
Set against the dramatic backdrop of Colorado’s Indian Peaks wilderness, this 4,335-square-foot custom residence redefines modern mountain living. Conceived by award-winning Robert Chisholm Architects—renowned for their site-responsive, client-driven designs—the home is a masterclass in thoughtful spatial planning, material expression, and environmental harmony.
Positioned to capture sweeping views of the Continental Divide and Mount Jefferson, the home is organized around a central courtyard that introduces light and spatial flow. Living and private zones extend from this core, balancing openness with intimacy. Expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass with clean reglet trim frame the alpine landscape with architectural restraint, while interior finishes—including custom walnut floors, solid fir doors, and a sculptural Wittus fireplace—anchor the home.
The kitchen, both functional and artistic, holds a dramatic Orion blue granite slab embedded with garnet and tourmaline, paired with bespoke ash cabinetry. A discreet butler’s area and high-performance appliances make it equally suited for entertaining or everyday use.
Three distinct outdoor spaces—including a covered deck crafted from ipe (Brazilian walnut) and dual rooftop terraces—extend the living experience into the landscape. Designed for both solitude and gatherings, each terrace offers panoramic views and is pre-wired for hot tub installation.
Additional highlights speak to the home’s attention to detail: a 1,093-square-foot heated garage with 12-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, dual EV charging stations, radiant flooring throughout, and a dedicated dog wash. The property’s fire-mitigated forest edge connects directly to Soda Creek’s private trail system, offering immediate access to hiking and horseback riding.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 2009
Square Feet: 14,335
Plot Size: 8.52 acres
