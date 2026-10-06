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Lake Coeur D’Alene’s Iconic “House on a Rock” Lists for $9.5MView 8 Photos

Lake Coeur D’Alene’s Iconic “House on a Rock” Lists for $9.5M

The waterfront home comes with deeded acreage and ready-to-build renovation plans by Olson Kundig.
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4383 S Arrow Point Drive in Harrison, Idaho, is currently listed at $9,495,000 by April Gunther at Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Perched directly over the water with 320 feet of private shoreline and a dedicated deep-water dock, "The House on the Rock" is nestled on deeded land within Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club on Lake Coeur d’Alene. 

Floor-to-ceiling glass and expansive cantilevered decking create the sensation of floating over the water, flooding every room with natural light from sunrise to dusk. Surrounded by mature, lush landscaping, the main estate features a secluded outdoor shower and two newly constructed guest cabins, each framed by two walls of glass that look directly onto the rocks and shoreline below. 

A recent municipal sewer connection significantly expands the property’s potential, enabling the addition of a versatile third bedroom suite and expanded living spaces. For future development, the sale includes full, approved architectural plans by renowned firm Olson Kundig for a reimagined main residence and ADU that honor the original spirit of the estate.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 3 

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 1972

Square feet: 2,190

Plot Size: 3.43 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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