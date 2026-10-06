This Elegant $1.7M Cyprus Villa Stretches to the Mediterranean Sea

Armou in Pafos, Cyprus, is currently listed at $1,707,650 by Cyprus Sotheby's International Realty.

Set in the hills of Armou with views stretching to the Mediterranean Sea, this contemporary villa combines refined architecture, bright open interiors, and seamless indoor/outdoor living. Expansive glazing floods the generous open-plan layout with natural light, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere.

Every space is designed to balance modern aesthetics with everyday comfort. Outside, private landscaped grounds center around a private swimming pool and expansive sun terraces, ideal for relaxing and entertaining against a backdrop of coastal and hillside views.