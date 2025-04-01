A Charming Waterfront Cottage and Studio in Provincetown Hits the Market for $3.9M

593 Commercial Street in Provincetown, Massachusetts, is currently listed at $3,925,000 by Gabby Hanna at Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom compound blends casual beach charm with modern amenities, offering a serene escape amid views of Provincetown Harbor. Nestled amid lush gardens, this nearly double-wide waterfront lot with a cottage and separate studio is a rare gem. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom cottage feels like a step back in time, with wide pine floors, exposed wood beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen and bathroom boast modern living yet maintain an authentic quality of the historic home, first of Eugene O'Neill in 1916 and later of the photographer Joel Meyerowitz.

The inviting living room features large sliders that open onto the waterfront deck, allowing you to enjoy stunning bay and lighthouse views. The well-appointed kitchen features butcher block countertops and ample cabinetry, perfect for preparing meals while taking in the sunset. A stylishly renovated full bath with contemporary tilework blends modern comfort with functionality. Situated alongside is the laundry area, complete with a folding station. The second-floor staircase, framed with boat oar bannisters, leads to a landing with the guest bedroom to the left, the primary bedroom to the right, and a half-bath in the middle. The primary bedroom offers panoramic water views, creating a peaceful sanctuary. Ample storage exists with built-in cabinetry, including under the platform bed, and a wardrobe on the landing provides additional hanging space. The guest bedroom overlooks the front of the home and includes abundant closets and built-ins for storage. The charming half-bath completes the comfort of the bedroom level.

Across the lush lawn, the stand-alone studio suite with its own full bath and kitchen offers flexible living arrangements, ideal for guests, extended family, or potential rental income with its own private entry and direct beach access. Offering privacy, the space could make for a stunning waterfront at-home office. The highlight of the property is the spacious waterfront deck with outdoor shower. Unparalleled views of Provincetown Harbor is paired with landscaping that provides a privacy rarely available with waterfront properties. Surrounding the property, lush gardens add color and tranquility to the outdoor experience, while a shed offers additional storage space for bikes or gardening tools. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 full, 1 partial Year Built: 1900

