For $9M, You Can Own an Entire Historic Building in Downtown Nashville
217 2nd Ave N in Nashville, Tennessee, is currently listed at $9,000,000 by Jackson Zeitlin at Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty.
This all-brick structure from 1875 is steeped in Nashville history, and features period details amid contemporary finishes, with appointments from notable local designer Anderson Design Studios.
The building is currently divided between both office and residential spaces, and sits along the recently reopened "North Block" of 2nd Avenue North, which features a recently redeveloped streetscape with expanded sidewalks, greenery, and traffic controls.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 3 partial
Year Built: 1875
Square Feet: 9,217
Plot Size: 0.06 acres
Courtesy of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
