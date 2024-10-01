Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
For $9M, You Can Own an Entire Historic Building in Downtown Nashville

This is a rare opportunity to create a truly unique urban space.
217 2nd Ave N in Nashville, Tennessee, is currently listed at $9,000,000 by Jackson Zeitlin at Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty.

This all-brick structure from 1875 is steeped in Nashville history, and features period details amid contemporary finishes, with appointments from notable local designer Anderson Design Studios. 

The building is currently divided between both office and residential spaces, and sits along the recently reopened "North Block" of 2nd Avenue North, which features a recently redeveloped streetscape with expanded sidewalks, greenery, and traffic controls. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 3 

Baths: 3 full, 3 partial 

Year Built: 1875 

Square Feet: 9,217

Plot Size: 0.06 acres

