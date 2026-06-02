Tour a Heidi Caillier–Designed East Hampton Compound Asking $9.9M

102 and 104 Two Holes of Water Road in East Hampton, New York, is currently listed at $9,995,000 by Jenny Landey and Anthony Rosina at Sotheby’s International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage. Designed by Heidi Caillier, this 5,300-plus square foot home is set at the end of a white pebble driveway amid beautifully manicured grounds. A covered porch opens to a gracious foyer, introducing interiors that balance sophistication with exceptional craftsmanship. The main level features a spacious living room with two French doors, a marble-mantel wood-burning fireplace, and an effortless sense of light and scale. The eat-in chef’s kitchen by deVOL includes Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a generous center island with seating, and a walk-in butler’s pantry with two wine cellars. Kitchen wall tiles by BDDW, painted with offbeat flora-and-fauna vignettes are reminiscent of Delft pottery; and bring an artful note to the space.

Throughout the home, a series of unexpected design moments catch the eye, including a pantry painted head-to-toe in carmine red. The dining room offers a striking space to nosh with arched doorways, hand-painted walls and ceilings, and an abundance of windows and French doors. The library is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and provides a sophisticated, yet cozy retreat. The first-floor primary suite features French doors opening to a private patio, beamed ceilings, built-in closets, a glass-enclosed office, and an elegant bath with a pedestal tub and marble shower. Additional highlights on this level include a stone-tiled mudroom connecting to the two-car garage, a custom laundry room, and a full bath with custom tiles by Tabarka Studio and a marble sink from Drummonds. A spindle staircase leads to the second floor, which offers a second primary suite with beamed tray ceilings, six windows, and an en suite bath with an alcove soaking tub and custom vanity. Three additional en suite guest rooms and a landing area with built-in seating complete this level.

The 2,200-square-foot lower level continues the home’s sense of luxury with a large media room, dining area lined with bookshelves, kitchenette with stone counters, and a second laundry room. A sixth bedroom, seventh bathroom, gym, custom built-in seating, and a linear wet bar complete the space. The landscape, designed by Charlie Marder, surrounds the property in natural beauty with hundreds of trees, including 30-foot Lebanese cedars, Asian pines, and gingkos. A heated gunite pool and spa are bordered by crepe myrtles, boxwoods, wisteria, and stone fruit trees. The patio offers multiple areas for entertaining, while a hidden path leads to an outdoor shower and a separate outbuilding housing a large sauna. An additional adjoining lot with a letter of buildability can support a substantial home, pool, tennis, and garage, completing this four-acre compound ideally situated between East Hampton and Sag Harbor Villages and just moments from beautiful ocean beaches.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 6 Baths: 7 full

Year Built: 2019 Square Feet: 5,300 Plot Size: 4 acres

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