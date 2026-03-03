The Drive to This $5M Home in the Dallas Suburbs Was Designed to Help You Unwind

4590 County Road 340 in McKinney, Texas, is currently listed at $5,000,000 by Janelle Alcantara and Adam Zoblotsky at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Defined by ten years of uncompromising vision, Harmony House offers a rare recalibration of the senses. Here, the noise of the city fades, replaced by a deliberate architectural dialogue between structure and landscape.

Located just 45 minutes from the heart of Dallas, the approach transforms the commute into a ritual of decompression. The route winds past streams and vineyards, creating a sensory shift long before the private gates come into view. Set within a two-acre, heavily wooded estate, the property captures the restorative atmosphere of a distant luxury retreat without leaving the city’s reach.