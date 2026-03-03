The Drive to This $5M Home in the Dallas Suburbs Was Designed to Help You Unwind
4590 County Road 340 in McKinney, Texas, is currently listed at $5,000,000 by Janelle Alcantara and Adam Zoblotsky at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
Defined by ten years of uncompromising vision, Harmony House offers a rare recalibration of the senses. Here, the noise of the city fades, replaced by a deliberate architectural dialogue between structure and landscape.
Located just 45 minutes from the heart of Dallas, the approach transforms the commute into a ritual of decompression. The route winds past streams and vineyards, creating a sensory shift long before the private gates come into view. Set within a two-acre, heavily wooded estate, the property captures the restorative atmosphere of a distant luxury retreat without leaving the city’s reach.
Rooted in the organic principles of Frank Lloyd Wright, the residence captures the essence of nature in every room. It indulges the senses with the healing sounds, scents, and imagery of the forest, while offering the sophisticated amenities of an architect-designed home.
The gentle rolling terrain is home to more than 400 trees. A private nature trail winds through the trees to an outdoor cinema, dining area, and sunset viewing perch. There are clearings in the woods for future cabins to be constructed to enhance the lifestyle of the residents.
Inside, the floor plan offers flexibility beyond single-family living. Whether used as a primary residence or a luxury vacation home, the property offers entertaining spaces, serene bedroom suites, and multi-functional spaces that provide an array of uses. There are three living areas, two kitchens, two offices, and a storm shelter. The house is also prepped for an elevator and wine cellar.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2025
Square Feet: 5,347
Plot Size: 2.02 acres
