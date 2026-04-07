Four-Mile Lake Views Anchor This $2.5M Minnesota Home
355 Lake Avenue South in Spicer, Minnesota, is currently listed at $2,500,000 by Paul Johnson and Mark Hoiseth at Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty.
More than a residence, the home is a spatial dialogue with the shoreline, oriented to capture the four-mile panoramic rhythm of the lake. Positioned on a half-acre lot with 100 feet of level shoreline, the architecture prioritizes a four-mile panoramic orientation, utilizing a palette of concrete, stucco, and steel to ground the 2,500-square-foot structure within its environment.
The interior is anchored by a great room designed to dissolve the threshold between the living space and the water. Capturing the art of hosting, the culinary wing comes complete with a butler’s pantry, dual appliances, and an integrated wine bar that transitions seamlessly through glazed sliders to an expansive terrace and outdoor hearth.
Private quarters are designed with equal intention: a primary suite with a spa-inspired wet room, and a secondary en suite with independent outdoor access for guests. The home also integrates smart technology and high-efficiency systems with the pragmatic necessities of lakeside life, including a heated oversized garage and a dedicated mudroom. Located minutes from Spicer, the residence represents a sophisticated intersection of modernist design and the ease of the water’s edge.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2018
Square Feet: 2,504
Plot Size: 0.53 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
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