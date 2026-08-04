1890s Character Meets Modern Al Fresco Living in Grayton Beach for $10.7M

10 Hotz Avenue in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is currently listed at $10,750,000 by Michael Tounge at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Grayton House stands among the most significant homes in Grayton Beach. Rooted in the heart of the beach village, with origins dating to the 1890s and a thoughtful 2022 reconstruction, this storied residence has been reimagined for modern coastal living with architectural design by Gregory D. Jazayeri, interiors by Tami Owen of Owen Group Interiors, and reconstruction led by Daniel Brock.

The result is a rare blend of Grayton history, thoughtful design, and contemporary comfort. Historic materials and architectural elements from the original home were incorporated where appropriate to preserve its character, while the residence was completed with the craftsmanship, comfort, and everyday ease expected in a modern coastal home.