For $5.9M, Old and New Converge in One of Austin’s Most Historic Neighborhoods
1510 Pease Road in Austin, Texas, is currently listed at $5,950,000 by Bridget Ramey at Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.
This newly completed home is nestled within the prestigious Old Enfield neighborhood with stellar walkability. Brought to you by Lucky Charm Homes and JD Hunt Homes, this new construction exudes relaxed sophistication with more than 6,400 square feet across multiple levels (a rarity in this neighborhood) and a suite of refined finishes.
The main living area comes with tall ceilings, a fireplace, and custom bar for entertaining. The outdoor space beckons you with a patio, pool/spa, bar, and pool bath and outdoor shower.
With five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, as well as flex space and multiple living areas, there is ample room to accommodate family and guests with ease.
The primary suite is expansive with a private balcony, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like bathroom.
The heart of the home lies in the curated kitchen, where top-of-the-line appliances and custom finishes create a culinary haven for the discerning chef. A spacious office with a separate entrance provides the perfect space for remote work.
A lower level offers additional square footage and opportunities for amenities not usually present in this urban neighborhood. For the health and fitness enthusiast, a wellness retreat awaits with an ample gym and sauna, offering relaxation and rejuvenation at their finest. A home theatre and secondary living, bar, and access to the outdoor oasis above complete the package. A rare two-car, side-facing garage rounds out the offering.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 6,400
Plot Size: 0.22 acres
