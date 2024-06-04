SubscribeSign In
A Kennebunkport Beach Compound Offers Panoramic Views for $8.8M

From bespoke details to eco-efficient design, the residence and neighboring beach pavilion exude a tranquil, contemporary elegance.
857-861 Kings Highway in Kennebunkport, Maine, is currently listed at $8,850,000 by Heather Shields at Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty.

Gracing the shores of Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport is a compound comprising of a main residence and an architecture award-winning beach pavilion. 

Designed by Carol A. Wilson and constructed by Bowley Builders, both structures offer three floors of living space. Built in 2013, the main house consists of three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,300 square feet of living space, while the pavilion—constructed in 2011—offers two bedrooms and three bathrooms with 2,100 square feet of space. 

The compound is thoughtfully situated to capture panoramic views from Timber Island to Stage Harbor Island. Throughout both homes, find thoughtful details and bespoke finishes like solid walnut accents and custom tile and lighting. A third floor deck on the main house is a cozy retreat with a wood burning fireplace, home theater, and bar. 

The compound is sited facing due south, which allows for a solar effect that enables the houses to be heated with optimal efficiency in the winter months. Both homes are equipped with in-floor radiant heat systems and forced hot and cool air systems that are controlled through a Crestron intelligent home management system—which allows for remote management. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3 full, 4 partial

Year Built: 2013 

Square Feet: 5,194 

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

