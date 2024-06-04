A Kennebunkport Beach Compound Offers Panoramic Views for $8.8M

857-861 Kings Highway in Kennebunkport, Maine, is currently listed at $8,850,000 by Heather Shields at Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty.

Gracing the shores of Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport is a compound comprising of a main residence and an architecture award-winning beach pavilion.

Designed by Carol A. Wilson and constructed by Bowley Builders, both structures offer three floors of living space. Built in 2013, the main house consists of three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,300 square feet of living space, while the pavilion—constructed in 2011—offers two bedrooms and three bathrooms with 2,100 square feet of space.