An Architectural Retreat With Unobstructed Views of Laurel Canyon Lists for $3.8M

Hollywood Hills living as it was intended.
8896 Lookout Mountain Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $3,875,000 by Monica Barragan at Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.

This modern residence pairs bold geometric forms with expansive natural light, creating a home defined by elegance, privacy, and serenity. The open living space is marked by white porcelain floors, smooth concrete walls, and a statement fireplace, flowing into a chef’s kitchen with dark oak cabinetry, porcelain countertops, and top-tier appliances. 

Two primary suites include spa-inspired bathrooms with Japanese soaking tubs and a shared balcony with an infinity-edge Jacuzzi overlooking the canyon. A third bedroom opens to the deck and landscaped garden. 

Outdoor living is elevated with expansive decks, a rooftop lounge with panoramic views, and the potential for a leveled garden with secondary street access. Nestled in a coveted enclave of the Hollywood Hills and near acclaimed Wonderland Avenue Elementary, this home offers unmatched privacy and a lifestyle defined by design, views, and exclusivity.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 3 

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2005 

Square Feet: 3,405

Plot Size: 0.22 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

