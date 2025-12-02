An Architectural Retreat With Unobstructed Views of Laurel Canyon Lists for $3.8M
8896 Lookout Mountain Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $3,875,000 by Monica Barragan at Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.
This modern residence pairs bold geometric forms with expansive natural light, creating a home defined by elegance, privacy, and serenity. The open living space is marked by white porcelain floors, smooth concrete walls, and a statement fireplace, flowing into a chef’s kitchen with dark oak cabinetry, porcelain countertops, and top-tier appliances.
Two primary suites include spa-inspired bathrooms with Japanese soaking tubs and a shared balcony with an infinity-edge Jacuzzi overlooking the canyon. A third bedroom opens to the deck and landscaped garden.
Outdoor living is elevated with expansive decks, a rooftop lounge with panoramic views, and the potential for a leveled garden with secondary street access. Nestled in a coveted enclave of the Hollywood Hills and near acclaimed Wonderland Avenue Elementary, this home offers unmatched privacy and a lifestyle defined by design, views, and exclusivity.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2005
Square Feet: 3,405
Plot Size: 0.22 acres
