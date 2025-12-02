An Architectural Retreat With Unobstructed Views of Laurel Canyon Lists for $3.8M

8896 Lookout Mountain Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $3,875,000 by Monica Barragan at Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.

This modern residence pairs bold geometric forms with expansive natural light, creating a home defined by elegance, privacy, and serenity. The open living space is marked by white porcelain floors, smooth concrete walls, and a statement fireplace, flowing into a chef’s kitchen with dark oak cabinetry, porcelain countertops, and top-tier appliances.

Two primary suites include spa-inspired bathrooms with Japanese soaking tubs and a shared balcony with an infinity-edge Jacuzzi overlooking the canyon. A third bedroom opens to the deck and landscaped garden.