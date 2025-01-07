A Glossy Glass House in East Hampton Asks $5.9M

145 Neck Path in East Hampton, New York, is currently listed at $5,999,000 by Jenny Landey and Zack Dayton at Sotheby’s International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage.

Engineered by Jeff Smilow, the structural genius behind the One World Trade Center, this home truly brings the outdoors in. The heart of the house is an open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area, free of columns and framed by dramatic floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Seamless polished concrete floors flow across three levels, anchored by a custom Scavolini kitchen equipped with Gaggenau appliances.

Ascending via two independent staircases, the upper level is designed for both privacy and comfort. One staircase leads to dual primary suites, complete with custom walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms showcasing natural stone, white quartz, double rain showers, and a soaking tub. The second staircase takes you to four guest suites, each with en suite marble bathrooms, custom closets, and individually controlled climate systems.