A Glass Barn in Pennsylvania Frames Nature Like Art

5828 Stoney Hill Road in New Hope, Pennsylvania, is currently listed at $6,250,000 by Chris Preston at Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty. Published in Architectural Record in 1988 and reimagined in 2020, the Glass Barn is landmark of modern design that marries dramatic architecture with effortless livability. Designed by Richard Olcott and Todd Schliemann of Polshek & Partners, this striking residence is defined by 28-foot soaring ceilings, expansive open spaces, and walls of glass that frame the surrounding landscape as living art.

At the heart of the home, the great room showcases a floor-to-ceiling concrete wood-burning fireplace, polished concrete radiant-heat floors with reclaimed hardwood accents. The expansive chef’s kitchen is both functional and dramatic, with soapstone countertops, diamond-plate custom steel cabinetry, professional-grade appliances, and a seating area with a wood burning fireplace. A 1,200-bottle, climate-controlled glass wine room completes the entertaining core. The primary suite is a sanctuary unto itself, featuring a circular glass-walled sitting room with a suspended fireplace, spa-like bath with skylit stone shower, and a boutique like dressing room. Additional highlights of the home include a circular-walled library, a studio, five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a full-floor recreation room, a safe room, and an attached two car garage.

Set on over six acres of rolling meadow and mature trees, the property is as serene as it is private. A two-acre wildflower field with meandering paths provides a changing canvas with each season, enhanced by professional landscaping, lighting, and irrigation. The resort-caliber amenities rival those of a private club: a black-bottom heated pool with sun shelf and spa; pickleball/platform tennis court and bocce court; heated commercial-glass greenhouse; year-round grand entertaining space with seating for 20; and dual wood-burning fireplaces, expansive lawns, multiple outdoor dining areas, and a large motor court for guest parking.

Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 3 full, 1 partial Year Built: 1987