Across the Hudson River, a Carriage House Renovation Hits the Market for $4.1M
11 Lawrence Lane in Palisades, New York, is currently listed at $4,150,000 by Richard Ellis at Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.
Gilman’s Carriage House is a contemporary home with 12-foot ceilings, wide open spaces, and walls of glass that overlook a park-like setting in the Snedens Landing historic district. Tucked on a tree-lined, quiet cul-de-sac, the property is just six homes from the Hudson, a four-minute walk with access to a beautiful beach, and a half-hour drive to New York City.
Winthrop Gilman was the first historian in Snedens who collected stories from the 18th and 19th centuries. The original home was a late 19th century carriage house, which is now fused with the current iteration. Completed in 2021, the residence fuses contemporary style with the simplicity of the original structure.
The home features two six-panel retractable glass doors that open from the great room and kitchen to the garden to bring the outdoors in. There is an extraordinary amount of wall space for art lovers.
The home is perhaps most notable for having the largest pool in Snedens Landing—where Laurence Olivier, Ava Gardner, and Kirk Douglas all entertained when Mike Wallace owned the property.
Equipped with amenities like smart integrations and private guest quarters, it serves as an ideal space to entertain. Other highlights include large covered porches at the front and rear entries; a dramatic open stairwell with cable wiring in the foyer; hardwood floors throughout; eight-foot doors; recessed lighting; a music system; state-of-the-art kitchen and baths, and an oversized four-car garage built into the lower level.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1880
Square Feet: 5,000
Plot Size: 0.97 acres
