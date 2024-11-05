Across the Hudson River, a Carriage House Renovation Hits the Market for $4.1M

11 Lawrence Lane in Palisades, New York, is currently listed at $4,150,000 by Richard Ellis at Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.

Gilman’s Carriage House is a contemporary home with 12-foot ceilings, wide open spaces, and walls of glass that overlook a park-like setting in the Snedens Landing historic district. Tucked on a tree-lined, quiet cul-de-sac, the property is just six homes from the Hudson, a four-minute walk with access to a beautiful beach, and a half-hour drive to New York City.

Winthrop Gilman was the first historian in Snedens who collected stories from the 18th and 19th centuries. The original home was a late 19th century carriage house, which is now fused with the current iteration. Completed in 2021, the residence fuses contemporary style with the simplicity of the original structure.