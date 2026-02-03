Own One of D.C.’s Most Magnificent Views With This $4.2M Townhome

3616 Prospect Street NW in Washington, District Of Columbia, is currently listed at $4,250,000 by Hugh McDermott and Jeff Wilson at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Perched above the Potomac, this Georgetown residence offers sweeping panoramic views of the river and city. Refined architectural details complement south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows and doors on every level, opening to multiple decks with dining and lounge areas. From every vantage point, enjoy uninterrupted vistas of the Key Bridge, Rosslyn skyline, Lincoln Memorial, Kennedy Center, and Washington Monument.

Encompassing over 3,500 square feet across four levels, this Henry Goodfellow Hunt–designed home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, combining scale with comfort. The main living level, with soaring 10-foot ceilings and a gas-burning Indiana limestone fireplace, opens effortlessly to outdoor spaces, creating a natural setting for entertaining while showcasing breathtaking views.