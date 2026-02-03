Own One of D.C.’s Most Magnificent Views With This $4.2M Townhome
3616 Prospect Street NW in Washington, District Of Columbia, is currently listed at $4,250,000 by Hugh McDermott and Jeff Wilson at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Perched above the Potomac, this Georgetown residence offers sweeping panoramic views of the river and city. Refined architectural details complement south-facing floor-to-ceiling windows and doors on every level, opening to multiple decks with dining and lounge areas. From every vantage point, enjoy uninterrupted vistas of the Key Bridge, Rosslyn skyline, Lincoln Memorial, Kennedy Center, and Washington Monument.
Encompassing over 3,500 square feet across four levels, this Henry Goodfellow Hunt–designed home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, combining scale with comfort. The main living level, with soaring 10-foot ceilings and a gas-burning Indiana limestone fireplace, opens effortlessly to outdoor spaces, creating a natural setting for entertaining while showcasing breathtaking views.
An elevator accesses every level, culminating in the upper-level primary suite, where sweeping panoramas of Washington unfold. The suite features a gas fireplace, expansive walk-in closet, and a fully renovated bathroom with luxurious finishes. From this top-floor vantage point, the river and cityscape stretch out in cinematic grandeur.
The third floor hosts two generous bedrooms and two full bathrooms, providing privacy and versatility for family or guests. Bathed in natural light, each bedroom is thoughtfully designed for comfort and effortless living.
Additional highlights include a renovated chef’s kitchen, a one-car garage, and more than 800-square feet of outdoor living space, ideal for al fresco dining, tranquil morning coffee, or entertaining guests while overlooking the Potomac River. Situated at the end of Georgetown’s West Village and just minutes from the airport, this residence is walkable to neighborhood favorites including 1789 Restaurant, Fitzgerald’s cocktail bar, and Cafe Milano.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1940
Square Feet: 3,540
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.