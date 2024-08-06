SubscribeSign In
This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up BarView 11 Photos

This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar

For $15M, the villa life could be yours.
Text by
Presented by
View 11 Photos

Garden Homes Frond B in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, is currently listed at $15,258,856 by Shane Jewell of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.

An abundance of natural light permeates this villa, highlighting its ornate detailing and finishes including natural travertine stone, book-matched Italian marble, and furniture. 

The bespoke interior comes fully furnished and is well-planned, with a show kitchen that features a hand-crafted island and built-in Siemens appliances, open-plan living spaces, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms. 

The garden recently underwent extensive renovations to create a tranquil haven with a sunken barbecue area with a built-in fridge freezer, an elegant al fresco dining area, and an infinity swimming pool with built-in sun loungers and a swim-up bar. The villa is located on the private beachfront of Frond B, one of the exclusive gated communities of Palm Jumeirah that comes with 24-hour security. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 6 full 

Year Built: 2024 

Square Feet: 8,320 

Plot Size: 1.14 acres

This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 1 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 2 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 3 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 4 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 5 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 6 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 7 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 8 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 9 of 10 -


This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar - Photo 10 of 10 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.