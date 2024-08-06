This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar
Garden Homes Frond B in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, is currently listed at $15,258,856 by Shane Jewell of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.
An abundance of natural light permeates this villa, highlighting its ornate detailing and finishes including natural travertine stone, book-matched Italian marble, and furniture.
The bespoke interior comes fully furnished and is well-planned, with a show kitchen that features a hand-crafted island and built-in Siemens appliances, open-plan living spaces, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms.
The garden recently underwent extensive renovations to create a tranquil haven with a sunken barbecue area with a built-in fridge freezer, an elegant al fresco dining area, and an infinity swimming pool with built-in sun loungers and a swim-up bar. The villa is located on the private beachfront of Frond B, one of the exclusive gated communities of Palm Jumeirah that comes with 24-hour security.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6 full
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 8,320
Plot Size: 1.14 acres
