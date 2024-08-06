This Fully-Furnished Dubai Home Comes With Its Own Beachfront and Swim-Up Bar

Garden Homes Frond B in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, is currently listed at $15,258,856 by Shane Jewell of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.

An abundance of natural light permeates this villa, highlighting its ornate detailing and finishes including natural travertine stone, book-matched Italian marble, and furniture.

The bespoke interior comes fully furnished and is well-planned, with a show kitchen that features a hand-crafted island and built-in Siemens appliances, open-plan living spaces, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms.