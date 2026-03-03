A Norman French Manor in Salt Lake City Asks $4.7M

1220 E Yale Avenue in Salt Lake City, Utah, is currently listed at $4,700,000 by Mimi Sinclair at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nearly a century ago, this extraordinary French château was sited in one of Salt Lake City’s most serene and beautiful settings. Located in the Gilmer Park Historic District (on the National Register of Historic Places), the estate enjoys a rare park-like setting along Red Butte Creek, just three miles from downtown. Tucked into a wooded ravine between Harvard and Yale Avenues, it offers exceptional privacy and natural beauty.

Commissioned in 1926 as a statement of luxury, the residence stands as an architectural triumph—engaging in a seamless dialogue with its natural setting. Built in 1926 as a true trophy home, the residence was designed as an architectural masterpiece seamlessly integrated into its surroundings. The private grounds feature mature trees, manicured lawns, ponds, stone bridges, and abundant wildlife—evoking the timeless charm of Monet’s gardens.