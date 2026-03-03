A Norman French Manor in Salt Lake City Asks $4.7M
1220 E Yale Avenue in Salt Lake City, Utah, is currently listed at $4,700,000 by Mimi Sinclair at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.
Nearly a century ago, this extraordinary French château was sited in one of Salt Lake City’s most serene and beautiful settings. Located in the Gilmer Park Historic District (on the National Register of Historic Places), the estate enjoys a rare park-like setting along Red Butte Creek, just three miles from downtown. Tucked into a wooded ravine between Harvard and Yale Avenues, it offers exceptional privacy and natural beauty.
Commissioned in 1926 as a statement of luxury, the residence stands as an architectural triumph—engaging in a seamless dialogue with its natural setting. Built in 1926 as a true trophy home, the residence was designed as an architectural masterpiece seamlessly integrated into its surroundings. The private grounds feature mature trees, manicured lawns, ponds, stone bridges, and abundant wildlife—evoking the timeless charm of Monet’s gardens.
A meticulous restoration in 2006 returned the home to its original grandeur while thoughtfully updating it for modern living. European details include hand-painted ceilings, leaded and stained glass, custom wrought iron, and exquisite woodwork throughout. Highlights include a two-story library with quarter-sawn oak built-ins, an updated primary suite with private balcony, spa-style baths, and custom closets.
The walk-out lower level opens to the grounds and swimming pool, perfectly positioned near an entertainer’s kitchen. Stone stairways lead through lush gardens down to the creek below. The château at 1220 Yale Avenue is one of Salt Lake City’s most iconic legacy estates—offering historic significance, architectural excellence, and unparalleled natural beauty.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 4 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1926
Square Feet: 8,004
Plot Size: 0.83 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.