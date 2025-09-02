A Hudson Valley Retreat With a Wildflower Meadow, Greenhouse, and Wellness Area Asks $2.8M

26 Fox Lane in Tivoli, New York, is currently listed at $2,850,000 by Raj Kumar at Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. Amidst the verdant rolling hills surrounding the town of Tivoli lies this exceptionally peaceful and impeccably designed country home. Brought to life by the Jenni Kayne Interiors team and nestled into a truly breathtaking natural landscape, Fox Lane is the perfect countryside retreat. Inside, tall windows orient each room towards the carefully landscaped grounds, flooding the interiors with abundant natural light. A warm, lived-in feeling is achieved through the layering of considered textures: custom mixed Portola Paint plaster finishes on the walls; buffed limestone tiling and rare marbles in the baths; raw wood beams framing the 16-foot ceilings; wide-plank wood floors; and hand-painted tiles by the UK-based artist Aviva Halter and silky honed soapstone in the kitchen.

The home and its four bedrooms and three baths are spread across a single floor, each room with far-reaching pastoral views. The expansive living and entertaining room is centered around a wood-burning fireplace, and extends to the lush exterior via large glass sliding doors, with an outdoor dining deck and kitchen to enjoy during the summer months. The "resting" wing of the house is home to the serene primary suite, a guest suite, two additional bedrooms, and a third bath. Abundant storage space is peppered throughout the interior, and a large mudroom is the perfect utility space for this country property. The fixtures, appliances, and lighting were meticulously handpicked for their durability and quality. Find Waterworks systems in each bathroom, an AGA range, Sun Valley Bronze door hardware, Portola Paints in a plaster finish, WOVN Home linen Roman shades, and custom-carved marble and stone sinks.

The five-acre property has been robustly cultivated with irrigated, Provençal gardens, meandering pea gravel walking paths, wildflower meadows, gentle knolls, and a fenced, raised-bed kitchen garden. The heated saltwater gunite pool is discreetly nestled amidst the gardens and lounging area, barely disrupting the expanse of thriving greenery. Tucked down a winding pathway lies a custom large-scale metal greenhouse with brushed concrete floors, a hand-carved stone sink with Waterworks fixtures, and heating, cooling, and powerful ventilation. Tall willows conceal the wellness area, featuring a cedar hot tub, Thermowood barrel sauna, and an Alaskan cold plunge. A two-vehicle carport with an EV charger was built to mimic the architectural style of the main house and would make a great seasonal workshop or studio for the budding artist or maker.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 full