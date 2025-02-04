This Renovated 1940s Home in Nashville—Asking $1.2M—Is Utterly Darling

1314 Newman Ave in Nashville, Tennessee, is currently listed at $1,250,000 by Matthew Marcus at Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty.

This home near Riverside Village in East Nashville incorporates the history and charm of a northeastern cottage on the exterior with its moody facade, pitched gables, and exposed stone foundation. Inside, however, find a warm, textured, and cozy atmosphere, brought out through the herringbone white oak wood floors and thoughtful details.

The original 1940s home was completely overhauled: Ceilings were raised to nine feet on the main level, while black custom Andersen windows were added facing south and east to bring in natural light and strategically placed to make it feel like a private retreat.