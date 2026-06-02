In Connecticut, a 1874 Federal-Style Home Seeks $3.9M
148 North Street in Litchfield, Connecticut, is currently listed at $3,900,000 by Heather Croner and Patricia McNamee at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.
This stunning 1874 Federal house sits on a 3.93-acre lot and backs up to land-trust property. It was fully renovated and designed by Percy Steinhart, the design maven who created Stubbs & Wooton shoes. The estate contains a 6,641-square-foot main house, as well as a wonderful pool house and carriage house.
Beyond the threshold of the main residence, a commanding entry hall sets an elegant tone, guiding guests into a living room anchored by a stately fireplace and illuminated by a picturesque bay window. Nearby, a grand library, with a hearth of its own, flows effortlessly into an airy garden room. The formal dining room features double exposures and a striking corner fireplace, while the adjacent gourmet kitchen serves as the home’s culinary heart, complete with a generous central island, premium appliances, a sunlit breakfast area, and a discreetly positioned cloakroom and powder room.
Both the front and rear staircases ascend to the second floor, arriving at a private sanctuary. The expansive primary suite features a bedroom anchored by a fireplace and a deep bay window, alongside an en suite bath. A secondary bedroom retains its own distinct charm with a fireplace. The remaining footprint of the upper level is completed by two additional guest bedrooms—each with an en suite bath—and a conveniently positioned laundry room.
On the third floor, find a central gathering room bounded by two bedrooms and baths. A third unrenovated room offers a blank canvas, ready to be transformed into a private fitness studio, home office, or extra guest suite.
A practical two-car garage takes up the basement level alongside a powder room and abundant storage space. The exterior grounds are an entertainer’s paradise, meticulously landscaped to feature a pristine croquet lawn, a sparkling pool, and a dedicated pool house complete with an open-air fireplace engineered for alfresco cooking. A classic greenhouse rounds out the outdoor amenities, while both the main residence and pool house benefit from fully modernized, central climate control systems.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 7
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1874
Square Feet: 6,641
Plot Size: 3.39 acres
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