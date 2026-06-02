In Connecticut, a 1874 Federal-Style Home Seeks $3.9M

148 North Street in Litchfield, Connecticut, is currently listed at $3,900,000 by Heather Croner and Patricia McNamee at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

This stunning 1874 Federal house sits on a 3.93-acre lot and backs up to land-trust property. It was fully renovated and designed by Percy Steinhart, the design maven who created Stubbs & Wooton shoes. The estate contains a 6,641-square-foot main house, as well as a wonderful pool house and carriage house.

Beyond the threshold of the main residence, a commanding entry hall sets an elegant tone, guiding guests into a living room anchored by a stately fireplace and illuminated by a picturesque bay window. Nearby, a grand library, with a hearth of its own, flows effortlessly into an airy garden room. The formal dining room features double exposures and a striking corner fireplace, while the adjacent gourmet kitchen serves as the home’s culinary heart, complete with a generous central island, premium appliances, a sunlit breakfast area, and a discreetly positioned cloakroom and powder room.