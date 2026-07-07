In Upstate New York, a Meticulously Restored Country Estate Seeks $3.1M

809 North Quaker Hill Road in Pawling, New York, is currently listed at $3,100,000 by Raj Kumar at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Farm Nord is a meticulously restored country estate, originally established in the 1700s as a dairy farm by the renowned Taber family of Rhode Island. The Tabers were stewards of the estate for five generations and two centuries, with only a few families since carrying on its legacy. The property’s idyllic 12 acres are peppered with endless stone walls, several-hundred-year-old trees, and rolling meadows. The seat of the estate, a traditional gentleman’s farmhouse, lies at the end of a long gravel driveway lined with historic sugar maples on both sides.

The original barn has been renovated with a charming cedar-shake roof and an attached fenced kitchen garden, and a sweet cottage nestled into the hills above the house has an interior wood-burning sauna and wellness space. The nearly 300-year-old, three-bedroom, three-bath home has been thoughtfully preserved without compromising the authenticity of the original details, including the wide board wood floors, long beams, and five wood-burning fireplaces. The kitchen was created in tandem with a masterful local craftsman and woodworker, featuring DeVOL fixtures, La Cornue sinks, a dual Wolf range, top-quality appliances, aged brass hardware, and entirely custom cabinetry. A light-filled family breakfast nook overlooks the property’s outdoor dining terrace and picturesque gardens through French doors.

Flanking the kitchen are the formal living room with a wood-burning stone fireplace and the light-filled dining room with the original cooking hearth and a butler’s pantry. A wallpapered full bath and mudroom complete the first floor. Upstairs, the family room has tall, vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a fireplace, built-in window benches with storage, and some of the loveliest views of the property from its tall windows and French doors. Off the family room is a richly colored office with custom cabinetry, paneled walls, and a skylight that streams in light throughout the day. The primary suite is tucked away in its own wing of the house, and has a hearth fireplace, a large walk-in closet with beautiful cabinets and extensive storage, and a tastefully appointed bathroom. The remaining two bedrooms look out over the meadows surrounding the home, and share the third bath with a clawfoot soaking tub.

Farm Nord is bordered by hundreds of acres of conserved land, making for an abundantly peaceful setting. The original barn, fully restored, has a workshop/studio space, gym, and plenty of additional storage. There is also an established herb garden with installed irrigation next to the barn and tall fencing. A small building nestled atop the property’s hills has been converted into a wood-burning sauna. Trails meander through the property’s twelve acres, and a truly incredible number of stone walls line the lush meadows. Farm Nord is conveniently located less than 90 minutes from New York City and just 10 minutes from the Metro North station in the quaint village of Pawling. The area is filled with bucolic farms, rolling hills, and stretches of the Appalachian Trail, making it an excellent area for anyone who loves hiking, wild swimming, and biking.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 3 full

Year Built: 1759 Square Feet: 3,600 Plot Size: 11.63 acres

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