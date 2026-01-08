Southern Hospitality Comes Home to Southeastern Mississippi

282 Ralph Rawls Road in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is currently listed at $4,250,000 by Douglas Adams at Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty. Sophisticated living meets extraordinary income-generating potential on a meticulously maintained 31-acre lifestyle estate. This isn’t simply a home—it’s a complete entertainment compound and turnkey event venue. From the moment you enter through custom wooden French doors, you’re greeted by breathtaking reclaimed brick archways that define the flow of the home—a sophisticated blend of Old World charm and contemporary elegance. The heart of this home is a chef’s dream kitchen. Authentic reclaimed brick flooring creates warmth underfoot while establishing the room’s distinctive character. Soaring wood beam ceilings draw the eye upward, complemented by three elegant chandeliers that illuminate the expansive space. Custom white cabinetry with brass hardware provides abundant storage, while pristine quartz countertops offer both beauty and durability. The kitchen’s centerpiece is an extraordinary 60-inch Ilve Nostalgie range in stunning blue, imported directly from Italy. This professional-grade gas oven is a statement piece that speaks to the home’s commitment to culinary excellence. Topping it off are dual built-in beverage centers and integrated wine storage.

Beyond the main kitchen lies a butler’s pantry. Fully equipped with its own refrigerator, dishwasher, sink, and wine chiller, this secondary prep space allows seamless entertaining while keeping the main kitchen pristine. Adjacent to this is a walk-in pantry with floor-to-ceiling storage, a practical luxury that makes managing a large household or hosting events effortless. These sophisticated living spaces flow seamlessly to the outdoor paradise beyond, while the private quarters offer serene retreats for family and guests alike. Step outside to discover your own private resort. The professionally designed outdoor entertainment area centers around a sparkling in-ground pool and relaxing hot tub, perfect for Mississippi’s warm climate. The fully equipped outdoor kitchen rivals any indoor setup with three grills, a full-size refrigerator, and even its own bathroom—ensuring your gatherings never miss a beat. What truly sets this property apart are two exceptional barn venues that can host weddings, receptions, and celebrations. The first barn offers a gathering space with soaring ceilings, a kitchen, four-stall bathroom, and charming gift shop. An attached two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with full kitchen provides ideal accommodations for caretakers, guests, or rental income. The adjoining storage area is substantial enough to house multiple tractors and equipment.

The second barn holds another expansive event space, commercial kitchen, two large bathrooms, a gift shop, and versatile great room. These professionally appointed venues are move-in ready for anyone looking to continue the established event business or create their own hospitality venture. Thirty-one acres of beautifully maintained grounds are defined by striking black-painted fencing that adds both elegance and character to the property. Multiple outbuildings provide ample storage and animal housing for those pursuing agricultural interests, whether raising horses, cattle, or other livestock. This is a working farm that functions as seamlessly as it impresses. Whether you envision operating a thriving event venue, developing a boutique hospitality business, pursuing agricultural interests, or simply enjoying unparalleled privacy and space for your family, this estate delivers.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 7 Baths: 6 full, 1 partial