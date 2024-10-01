This Sleek Cantilevered Home in Salt Lake City Asks $4.5M

405 N Virginia Street in Salt Lake City, Utah, $4,500,000 is currently listed at $4,650,000 by Dorthy Androulidakis at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty — Salt Lake City.

Built in 2020, this home has all the contemporary amenities to match including Poliform cabinets throughout, White Ash 3/4" floors, Windsor commercial-grade windows and doors, and heated bathroom floors.

The dramatic, formal entry with 15-foot ceilings opens into an expansive main floor living space. Find a chef’s kitchen equipped with Miele appliances including a separate refrigerator and freezer, wine refrigerator, two dishwashers, and 16-foot island. A hidden butler’s/working kitchen makes entertaining a breeze, along with the large living room with fireplace and two sitting areas. An open dining area with sliding doors leads to a large outdoor patio with a gas fire pit and views of the valley and mountains.