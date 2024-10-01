This Sleek Cantilevered Home in Salt Lake City Asks $4.5M
405 N Virginia Street in Salt Lake City, Utah, $4,500,000 is currently listed at $4,650,000 by Dorthy Androulidakis at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty — Salt Lake City.
Built in 2020, this home has all the contemporary amenities to match including Poliform cabinets throughout, White Ash 3/4" floors, Windsor commercial-grade windows and doors, and heated bathroom floors.
The dramatic, formal entry with 15-foot ceilings opens into an expansive main floor living space. Find a chef’s kitchen equipped with Miele appliances including a separate refrigerator and freezer, wine refrigerator, two dishwashers, and 16-foot island. A hidden butler’s/working kitchen makes entertaining a breeze, along with the large living room with fireplace and two sitting areas. An open dining area with sliding doors leads to a large outdoor patio with a gas fire pit and views of the valley and mountains.
A second primary bedroom with a large bathroom and two walk-in closets, a powder room, and laundry room complete the main floor. The upper level holds the main primary suite with its own sitting area and fireplace, dual bathroom vanities, and walk-in closets.
The lower level has 12-foot ceilings and consists of a theater and family room with a fireplace, wet bar with a refrigerator and ice maker, two additional bedrooms, a large bathroom, and 1,000 square feet of storage space.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 6,369
Plot Size: 0.31 acres
Published
Real Estate
