Perched in Upcountry Maui, This Scenic Island Retreat Seeks $6.9M

353 Huahua Place in Kula, Hawaii, is currently listed at $6,950,000 by Wendy Peterson and Kate Peterson at Island Sotheby's International Realty.

Enjoy expansive ocean views of both the North and South Shore of Maui and the islands beyond in the gated community of Kula l’o, nestled in the heart of Upcountry Maui. Sophisticated and serene, the main residence and spacious cottage were designed to optimize privacy and space while channeling contemporary island life.

Expansive 12-foot high pocket doors open the living and kitchen areas to the covered lanai and pool decks, featuring a barbecue area, fire pit, pool, and hot tub. The seamless indoor/outdoor living experience is ideal for those that love to entertain. The flexible floor plan also includes a large entertainment room and bar, a spacious chef’s kitchen, Merbau hardwood floors, Caesar quartz countertops, Lumens lighting, and a fully automated Lutron control system throughout.