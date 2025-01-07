Start Off the New Year With Unobstructed Sea Views in Cyprus, Asking $4M

New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
The villa comes complete with private pool, underfloor heating, and more.
Armou Pafos in Paphos, Cyprus, is currently listed at $4,014,180 by Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty.

This villa is situated in the Armou area of Cyprus within a small development of just six detached villas. The brand-new home offers unobstructed panoramic sea views and all the benefits of a peaceful and secluded setting while still being conveniently close to major amenities. 

The villa has all the essentials for comfortable, year-round living, including underfloor heating, a VRV system, luxury specifications, a covered garage, a private pool, and built-in furniture and appliances. The ground floor holds a spacious living room with an open-plan kitchen, providing access to a large veranda and pool area as well as three bedrooms. The lower level offers an additional living room, bedroom, office, small gym area, technical room, and laundry room, along with a covered garage for two cars. 

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 5 full

Year Built: 2024 

Square Feet: 4,456

Plot Size: 0.37 acres

