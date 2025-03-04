This $6.2M Desert Villa Is Full of Curves and Retro Color
13176 E Summit Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $6,200,000 by Julie Xander and Robert Rogers at Russ Lyon Sotheby’ International Realty.
Nestled at the base of Scottsdale Mountain, this Jeffrey H. Page-designed residence spans 6,000 square feet with views all around. The home’s unique floor plan has a central core leading to a gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas, and three bedrooms, including an upstairs primary suite.
Energy-efficient design elements, such as super-insulated walls, ensure comfort year-round. Additional highlights include a secluded meditation room, a sculptural desert office, a 1,300-square-foot guest house, an underground six-car garage that is naturally cooled, and a backyard oasis with a swimming pool and party patio.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 5 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 2006
Square Feet: 7,282
Plot Size: 1.66 acres
