This $6.2M Desert Villa Is Full of Curves and Retro Color

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this exceptional blend of innovative design and desert living in Scottsdale.
13176 E Summit Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $6,200,000 by Julie Xander and Robert Rogers at Russ Lyon Sotheby’ International Realty.

Nestled at the base of Scottsdale Mountain, this Jeffrey H. Page-designed residence spans 6,000 square feet with views all around. The home’s unique floor plan has a central core leading to a gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas, and three bedrooms, including an upstairs primary suite. 

Energy-efficient design elements, such as super-insulated walls, ensure comfort year-round. Additional highlights include a secluded meditation room, a sculptural desert office, a 1,300-square-foot guest house, an underground six-car garage that is naturally cooled, and a backyard oasis with a swimming pool and party patio. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 6 

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial 

Year Built: 2006

Square Feet: 7,282

Plot Size: 1.66 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

