This $6.2M Desert Villa Is Full of Curves and Retro Color

13176 E Summit Drive in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $6,200,000 by Julie Xander and Robert Rogers at Russ Lyon Sotheby’ International Realty.

Nestled at the base of Scottsdale Mountain, this Jeffrey H. Page-designed residence spans 6,000 square feet with views all around. The home’s unique floor plan has a central core leading to a gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas, and three bedrooms, including an upstairs primary suite.

Energy-efficient design elements, such as super-insulated walls, ensure comfort year-round. Additional highlights include a secluded meditation room, a sculptural desert office, a 1,300-square-foot guest house, an underground six-car garage that is naturally cooled, and a backyard oasis with a swimming pool and party patio.