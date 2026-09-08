A Contemporary Cycladic Villa in Mykonos Asks $3.4M

Elia, Icarus in Mykonos, Southern Aegean, is currently listed at $3,485,535 by George Kasimis at Greece Sotheby’s International Realty. Set on a hillside above Elia Beach on the southeastern coast of Mykonos, Icarus occupies a privileged position overlooking the Aegean Sea with uninterrupted views extending towards Paros, Naxos, and the distant horizon of the Icarian Sea. The residence is carefully integrated into the natural contours of the landscape, combining privacy, openness, and a strong connection to its elevated coastal setting while remaining only a short distance from the beach below. The architecture follows a contemporary interpretation of Cycladic design, combining white-rendered volumes with natural stone elements and a restrained material palette that responds naturally to the surrounding landscape.

Broad openings throughout the house frame the sea from multiple vantage points, while the orientation takes advantage of the views and provides shelter from the prevailing summer winds. Light moves continuously through the interiors, reinforcing the relationship between the house and the coastline beyond. The principal living spaces are arranged within a generous open-plan layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor terraces. Natural materials and clean architectural lines create a calm and understated atmosphere, while large sliding openings allow the interior and exterior spaces to function as a single environment during the warmer months. The layout is designed to maintain uninterrupted visual connections towards the sea, ensuring that the landscape remains central to the experience of the house. Seven en suite bedrooms are distributed to provide both comfort and privacy, with each room positioned to benefit from natural light and carefully framed views.

The accommodations follow the same restrained architectural language found throughout the property, favoring simplicity, proportion, and a strong sense of tranquillity. The principal suite occupies a particularly privileged position, enjoying an elevated outlook across the coastline and surrounding bays. Outdoor living unfolds across a series of expansive terraces that step naturally with the topography of the site. The infinity pool is positioned along the seaward edge of the property, visually extending towards the horizon and reinforcing the connection between the house and the open water beyond. Covered and open-air terraces provide a variety of settings throughout the day, while the overall composition of the exterior spaces allows the architecture to remain closely connected to the landscape and the changing conditions of light.

The lower level of the property incorporates dedicated wellness and leisure facilities, creating a self-contained environment designed for extended stays. The layout of the residence balances communal areas with more private spaces, allowing the house to function equally well as a family retreat or as accommodation for larger groups while maintaining a sense of separation between different areas of the property. Located less than 20 minutes from Mykonos Town and the international airport, and only moments from Elia Beach, Icarus combines a commanding hillside position with direct access to one of the island’s most sought-after stretches of coastline. As evening approaches, the changing colors of the sea and the distant islands gradually become the defining feature of the view. This residence is also notable for its eligibility for both the Greek Golden Visa and the Greek Non Dom Programme. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 7 Baths: 7 full Square feet: 3,390

Plot Size: 0.46 acres