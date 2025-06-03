In Palo Alto, a Bold Orange-Accented Retreat Seeks $3.5M
642 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, California, is currently listed at $3,500,000 by John Young and Gloria Young at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.
Built in 2016 as a custom residence, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home blends sleek modern design with cozy comfort and clever functionality. Inside, wide plank floors, stylish recessed lighting, and room-by-room climate control set the tone.
Sunshine pours into the soaring living space with high ceilings, flowing from the light-filled living room to the dining area— complete with an oversized crystal chandelier—to the chef’s kitchen starring a Calacatta marble island. The primary suite is a tranquil retreat with a gas fireplace, spa-like soaking tub, dual sinks, custom cabinetry, and separate shower.
Outside is a garden retreat with planters, a fire table, soothing water fountain, barbecue, discrete landscape lighting, and a one-car garage with attic storage—plus three more parking spots.
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 2,212
Plot Size: 0.09 acres
