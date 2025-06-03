In Palo Alto, a Bold Orange-Accented Retreat Seeks $3.5M

642 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, California, is currently listed at $3,500,000 by John Young and Gloria Young at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2016 as a custom residence, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home blends sleek modern design with cozy comfort and clever functionality. Inside, wide plank floors, stylish recessed lighting, and room-by-room climate control set the tone.

Sunshine pours into the soaring living space with high ceilings, flowing from the light-filled living room to the dining area— complete with an oversized crystal chandelier—to the chef’s kitchen starring a Calacatta marble island. The primary suite is a tranquil retreat with a gas fireplace, spa-like soaking tub, dual sinks, custom cabinetry, and separate shower.