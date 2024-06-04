For $6.4M, You Can Live Bayside in Santa Rosa Beach With a Private Dock and Pool

343 Driftwood Point Road in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is currently listed at $6,400,000 by Cindi Cobine and Cliff Cohen at Scenic Sotheby's International Realty. This coastal estate is a legacy property situated on almost an acre with 100 feet of prime waterfront on Choctawhatchee Bay. Enjoy amazing year-round sunset views from the private pool, dock, and boat slip with lift. Built in 2021, it’s swathed in a white stucco and painted brick exterior. Step through the door to find an open floor plan with 23-foot ceilings and an upper mezzanine. Two stories of floor-to-ceiling glass frame bay and sky views while fully retractable doors seamlessly connect the great room with the outdoor lanai.

A two-story fireplace emphasizes the visual impact of this soaring space. Reclaimed barnwood flooring enhances the living area alongside reclaimed wood in the beamed ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom. The gourmet kitchen offers Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, two dishwashers, two refrigerators, an ice maker, and a built-in Miele coffee system. A pantry and laundry provide further storage space. Casual dining can be enjoyed in the adjoining breakfast nook overlooking the pool and blue bay waters. The first floor includes an expansive primary suite with walk-in closets and dressing room, as well as a spa-inspired bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower.

There’s also two guest bedrooms and an office with bay views. A floating staircase with a glass-and-brass handrail ascends to the second floor where a theater room and two more bedroom suites are accessed from the gallery. This private home sits at the end of a gated tree-lined driveway, leading to a three-car garage with aluminum and glass doors. In addition to a heated saltwater pool and spa, this waterfront property has a sunken fire pit and mature trees in the landscaped yard. Other amenities include a water filtration system, ThruFlow decking on the dock, a covered boat slip, and a cradle lift for boats. Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 5 full, 1 partial Year Built: 2021

Square Feet: 5,774 Plot Size: 0.97 acres































