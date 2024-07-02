SubscribeSign In
A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8MView 11 Photos

A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M

Wood, stone, and glass details permeate the calm, sensible space.
Text by
Presented by
View 11 Photos

5939 E Quartz Mountain Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona, is currently listed at $11,800,000 by Grant Almquist and Joe Bushong at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Serenely perched on the prestigious north slope of Mummy Mountain, take in both sparkling city lights as well as mountain views amid modern Mediterranean architecture. 

Recently updated, the 5,600-square-foot home is marked by stone floors, wood beams, quarried stone wall accents, a reclaimed trough sink, marble and quartz slabs in the kitchen and bathrooms, and home automation wiring and high-end lighting throughout. Materials and structure, too, were very intentional with 15-inch-thick steel and concrete walls, floor-to-ceiling glass walls supported by steel I-beams, and interior wall insulation. 

The floor plan is ideal for empty nesters or seasonal owners, and includes an updated full guest house perfect for a visiting family or caregiver. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5

 Baths: 8 full 

Year Built: 2024

Square Feet: 8,320 

Plot Size: 1.14 acres

A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 1 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 2 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 3 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 4 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 5 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 6 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 7 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 8 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 9 of 10 -


A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M - Photo 10 of 10 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.