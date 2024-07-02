A Slice of Paradise Valley Awaits You for $11.8M

5939 E Quartz Mountain Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona, is currently listed at $11,800,000 by Grant Almquist and Joe Bushong at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Serenely perched on the prestigious north slope of Mummy Mountain, take in both sparkling city lights as well as mountain views amid modern Mediterranean architecture.

Recently updated, the 5,600-square-foot home is marked by stone floors, wood beams, quarried stone wall accents, a reclaimed trough sink, marble and quartz slabs in the kitchen and bathrooms, and home automation wiring and high-end lighting throughout. Materials and structure, too, were very intentional with 15-inch-thick steel and concrete walls, floor-to-ceiling glass walls supported by steel I-beams, and interior wall insulation.