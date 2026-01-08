For $1.8M, Step Into Classic A-Frame Living in Big Sky Country
123 Little Mountain Road in Whitefish, Montana, is currently listed at $1,850,000 by Patrick Landon at Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty.
Set on over four and a half private acres, this striking A-frame blends modern design with classic mountain charm. Featuring five bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home offers generous space for comfortable living and hosting.
Step inside to soaring lines, stylish finishes, and thoughtful details throughout. After a day on the slopes, warm up with built-in ski boot warmers, soak in the outdoor hot tub, or unwind in the soaking tub. The expansive wrap-around deck, fire pit, and tranquil wooded setting create an ideal space for entertaining or enjoying quiet Montana evenings.
With a metal, low-maintenance roof, upgraded design touches, and room to spread out, this home balances convenience with adventure. Only eight minutes to downtown Whitefish and 18 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort, this property places you in the heart of everything that makes the area extraordinary.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 2 full
Year Built: 2024
Square Feet: 3,093
Plot Size: 4.56 acres
