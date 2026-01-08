For $1.8M, Step Into Classic A-Frame Living in Big Sky Country

123 Little Mountain Road in Whitefish, Montana, is currently listed at $1,850,000 by Patrick Landon at Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Set on over four and a half private acres, this striking A-frame blends modern design with classic mountain charm. Featuring five bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home offers generous space for comfortable living and hosting.

Step inside to soaring lines, stylish finishes, and thoughtful details throughout. After a day on the slopes, warm up with built-in ski boot warmers, soak in the outdoor hot tub, or unwind in the soaking tub. The expansive wrap-around deck, fire pit, and tranquil wooded setting create an ideal space for entertaining or enjoying quiet Montana evenings.