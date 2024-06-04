Step Inside Eric Owen Moss’s First Residential Design, Asking $10.9M in Los Angeles

167 South Westgate Avenue in Los Angeles, is currently listed at $10,950,000 by Marc de Longeville at Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.

Constellation 167 is the first residence designed by Eric Owen Moss, known for his experimental and daring commercial architectural endeavors. As a love letter to the geometry that exists in nature, the home feels alive with movement and whimsical elements.

A smooth, concrete exterior angles and curves to ultimately converge atop a dome. Painstakingly reconstructed by its current owner, the home underwent a years-long restoration and structural reconstruction that included the addition of a lush Moss-designed lagoon with lap pool and a full-property water drainage and pump system.