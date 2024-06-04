Step Inside Eric Owen Moss’s First Residential Design, Asking $10.9M in Los Angeles
167 South Westgate Avenue in Los Angeles, is currently listed at $10,950,000 by Marc de Longeville at Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.
Constellation 167 is the first residence designed by Eric Owen Moss, known for his experimental and daring commercial architectural endeavors. As a love letter to the geometry that exists in nature, the home feels alive with movement and whimsical elements.
A smooth, concrete exterior angles and curves to ultimately converge atop a dome. Painstakingly reconstructed by its current owner, the home underwent a years-long restoration and structural reconstruction that included the addition of a lush Moss-designed lagoon with lap pool and a full-property water drainage and pump system.
Inside, light delicately travels throughout the industrial space, dancing across all surfaces, from the soft terrazzo flooring to burnished steel and mahogany. It is designed as a haven for the creative mind, meant to spark imagination and feed the senses.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full
Year Built: 1991
Square Feet: 5,476
Plot Size: 0.27 acres
