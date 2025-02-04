Flagstone Floors and New Mexican Vistas Take Center Stage in This $4.4M Sante Fe Home

4 Deer Stalker in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed at $4,400,000 by Paul Sidebottom at Sotheby’s International Realty - Santa Fe - Main Downtown Brokerage.

Nestled in the heart of the Club Estates neighborhood in Las Campanas, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home blends Southwestern charm with contemporary architecture. Designed and built by award-winning architect Ramón Gabriel Martinez of High Desert Architecture, the property is a true sanctuary, boasting panoramic views of the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez, Ortiz, and Sandia Mountains.

As you enter the home, you’re greeted by an open-concept floor plan. Natural light floods the expansive living spaces through floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking high desert views. Every is intentional with soaring ceilings, fine walnut finishes, and intricate flagstone floors.