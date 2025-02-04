Flagstone Floors and New Mexican Vistas Take Center Stage in This $4.4M Sante Fe Home
4 Deer Stalker in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed at $4,400,000 by Paul Sidebottom at Sotheby’s International Realty - Santa Fe - Main Downtown Brokerage.
Nestled in the heart of the Club Estates neighborhood in Las Campanas, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home blends Southwestern charm with contemporary architecture. Designed and built by award-winning architect Ramón Gabriel Martinez of High Desert Architecture, the property is a true sanctuary, boasting panoramic views of the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez, Ortiz, and Sandia Mountains.
As you enter the home, you’re greeted by an open-concept floor plan. Natural light floods the expansive living spaces through floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking high desert views. Every is intentional with soaring ceilings, fine walnut finishes, and intricate flagstone floors.
The gourmet kitchen is a home chef’s dream, equipped with Viking appliances, woodgrain-matched custom walnut cabinetry, a butler’s pantry, and a large center island that opens into the spacious living and dining areas that are flanked with an oversized wet bar and lounge. The great room features a striking fireplace as its centerpiece, perfect for cozy evenings or entertaining guests.
The primary suite is an oasis, offering both privacy and serenity, complete with a private terrace, expansive walk-in closet, and spa bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, and an oversized shower. Each of the additional bedrooms is generously sized with its own en suite spa bath, walk-in closet, and private terrace, providing comfort and privacy for family or guests.
The home’s design seamlessly integrates the indoors with the outdoors. A series of covered portals and terraces provide a perfect setting for al fresco dining, morning coffee, or watching the magnificent New Mexico sunsets. A professionally landscaped courtyard with native plants and custom stonework complements the serene setting.
Located on the 14th and 15th fairways of the Sunrise golf course within the renowned Las Campanas community, this home offers access to two championship golf courses, a private club, tennis facilities, and miles of hiking and biking trails.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2020
Square Feet: 4,439
Plot Size: 2.23 acres
