Become the Next Steward of the Iconic Christiansen House on Bainbridge Island

Own a piece of Pacific Northwest modernist history.
7799 Hansen Rd NE in Bainbridge Island, Washington is currently listed at $4,400,000 by Matthew Paige, Dennis Paige, and Danny Varona at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty.

Engineer John "Jack" Christiansen and architect Paul Hayden Kirk—two modernist icons behind Seattle’s most celebrated structures—collaborated on this midcentury modern waterfront residence. Crafted by Christiansen as his own home, it stands as an architectural embodiment of his life’s work and structural vision.

The home is a bold interplay of engineering and art, resting on a series of concrete platforms supported by sculptural columns and crowned by a dramatic thin-shell roof that turns structure into sculpture. 

Floor-to-ceiling glass blurs the boundary between indoors and out, framing panoramic west-facing views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. The home is set on two acres with 175-feet of high-bank waterfront and beach stairs leading to an expansive beach deck atop the bulkhead. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 4 full

Year Built: 1965 

Square Feet: 33,606

Plot Size: 2.03 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

