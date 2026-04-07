For $8.5M, a Denver Home Framed in Glass, Steel, and Wood

2610 E Cedar Avenue in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $8,500,000 by Josh Behr at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Designed by BOSS Architecture and set behind the private gates of Cedar Estates, this striking residence is a thoughtful composition of steel, glass, and wood. Expansive sightlines unfold throughout, enhanced by generous ceiling heights and walls of glass that create an intimate and seamless connection between refined interiors and impeccably designed patios and courtyards.

At the heart of the home, the main level centers around a chef-caliber kitchen featuring Wolf appliances, a Caesarstone waterfall island paired with a live-edge slab table, an oversized pantry, and an integrated wet bar and coffee nook. A full wall of sliding doors opens to a resort-style outdoor setting with a sleek pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, and multiple heated seating areas arranged around sculptural fire elements, allowing entertaining to flow effortlessly between indoor and outdoor spaces. Adjacent living and dining areas are anchored by a sculptural Bocci light installation, integrated wine storage, and a gas fireplace.