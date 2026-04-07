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For $8.5M, a Denver Home Framed in Glass, Steel, and WoodView 10 Photos

For $8.5M, a Denver Home Framed in Glass, Steel, and Wood

Behind the sculptural facade, a wellness-focused interior unfolds.
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2610 E Cedar Avenue in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $8,500,000 by Josh Behr at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Designed by BOSS Architecture and set behind the private gates of Cedar Estates, this striking residence is a thoughtful composition of steel, glass, and wood. Expansive sightlines unfold throughout, enhanced by generous ceiling heights and walls of glass that create an intimate and seamless connection between refined interiors and impeccably designed patios and courtyards. 

At the heart of the home, the main level centers around a chef-caliber kitchen featuring Wolf appliances, a Caesarstone waterfall island paired with a live-edge slab table, an oversized pantry, and an integrated wet bar and coffee nook. A full wall of sliding doors opens to a resort-style outdoor setting with a sleek pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, and multiple heated seating areas arranged around sculptural fire elements, allowing entertaining to flow effortlessly between indoor and outdoor spaces. Adjacent living and dining areas are anchored by a sculptural Bocci light installation, integrated wine storage, and a gas fireplace. 

The upper level serves as a private retreat, highlighted by a secluded primary suite with a spa-inspired bath featuring radiant heated floors, a steam shower, and a custom walk-in closet with laundry. Two additional spacious en suite bedrooms and a loft-style office complete the level. 

The fully finished lower level expands the home’s livability with a media room, game room, wellness suite with gym and Finnleo infrared sauna, and two private guest suites. All levels are seamlessly connected by a private elevator.

Outdoors, a pool and spa are complemented by covered patios, two fire pits, an outdoor kitchen, and serene landscaping, creating a true sanctuary just steps from the heart of Cherry Creek.

Listing Details  

Bedrooms: 5  

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial  

Year Built: 2018 

Square Feet: 8,075 

Plot Size: 0.37 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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