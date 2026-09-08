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Enjoy Red Rock Views From This Glass-Encased Sedona Retreat Asking $2.1MView 9 Photos

Enjoy Red Rock Views From This Glass-Encased Sedona Retreat Asking $2.1M

Take in Cathedral Rock and national forest from nearly every room.
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55 Blackjack Drive in Sedona, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,150,000 by Monty Cooper at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Extensively remodeled in 2018 by its architect owner, this residence balances timeless design with modern living, honoring its architectural integrity while maximizing its extraordinary natural setting. 

Positioned on a private one-acre bedrock site, the property borders national forest to the south and frames Cathedral Rock to the north. Expansive view decks facilitate effortless indoor/outdoor living from sunrise to sunset, complemented by an intimate patio with a serene koi pond and fountain. 

Inside, the spa-inspired primary suite offers a private, beautifully appointed bath designed for daily rejuvenation, delivering a refined sanctuary in one of Sedona’s most inspiring landscapes.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 2 

Baths: 2 full

Year Built: 1987

Square feet: 2,914

Plot Size: 0.96 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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