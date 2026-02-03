This Four-Bedroom Villa in Ibiza Steeped in the Balearic Spirit Asks $13.1M

Siesta in Santa Eulalia, Ibiza, is currently listed at $13,134,748 by Iñaki Navarro at Spain Sotheby’s International Realty.

Casa Rise is nestled in a natural and peaceful environment near Santa Eulalia, surrounded by gentle hills and the essence of the Mediterranean landscape. Accordingly, the house offers panoramic views encompassing the valley and the sea in the distance. The setting offers a quiet escape without losing proximity to lively villages year-round, beaches, and essential services of eastern Ibiza.

Developed over five years of planning, the project spans just under 7,000 square feet and includes four light-filled bedrooms and four bathrooms. Throughout the home, careful material selection and precise execution create a balanced, functional interior.