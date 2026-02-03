This Four-Bedroom Villa in Ibiza Steeped in the Balearic Spirit Asks $13.1M
Siesta in Santa Eulalia, Ibiza, is currently listed at $13,134,748 by Iñaki Navarro at Spain Sotheby’s International Realty.
Casa Rise is nestled in a natural and peaceful environment near Santa Eulalia, surrounded by gentle hills and the essence of the Mediterranean landscape. Accordingly, the house offers panoramic views encompassing the valley and the sea in the distance. The setting offers a quiet escape without losing proximity to lively villages year-round, beaches, and essential services of eastern Ibiza.
Developed over five years of planning, the project spans just under 7,000 square feet and includes four light-filled bedrooms and four bathrooms. Throughout the home, careful material selection and precise execution create a balanced, functional interior.
The kitchen acts as a social hub, while the integrated automation system allows for easy control of lighting, air conditioning, and sound both inside and out. Rounding out the home are modern amenities like water purification and treatment systems and a gas fireplace offering warmth on cooler nights.
The garden, designed to complement the architecture, combines soft lighting, automated irrigation, and a careful selection of Mediterranean vegetation. The saltwater pool becomes the focal point of the exterior, surrounded by spacious terraces that promote outdoor living and frame open views towards the valley, hills, and sea.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full
Square Feet: 11,797
