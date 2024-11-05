Casa Nido in Queretaro, Mexico, Is a Celebration of Natural Materials
Casa Nido in Queretaro, Mexico, is currently listed at $2,570,462 by Sara Salazar at Queretaro Sotheby’s International Realty.
Tucked into a gated community of only nine residences, Casa Nido enjoys all the amenities of shared grounds including a pool, bathrooms, barbecue, multipurpose room, gardens, controlled access, and 24-hour surveillance. Immersed by vegetation, the design invites the outdoors in, integrating natural materials and luxe finishes. Find built-ins throughout the entire home alongside natural oak floors from Austria and Italian porcelain floor tiles.
Upon entering the residence, a welcoming hall leads you to a library with hardwood floors and a sculptural black marble-veined fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with Wolf appliances including a teppanyaki plate, refrigeration drawers, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Miele dishwasher, pantry with thermal drawer and double cupboard, and breakfast table. For those that love to entertain, the dining room comes complete with wine and cigar storage.
Enjoy the central garden from multiple access points around the property. The terrace is prime for al fresco dining with a sink, Wolf-brand grill and Wolf rotisserie, and fire pit. The perimeter of the grounds is peppered with a myriad of fruit trees including orange, green lemon, yellow lemon, tangerine, guava, and avocado.
Upstairs is the primary suite graced by a mature tree, instilling a sense of being immersed in nature. A retreat in itself, the suite holds a large dressing room, a bathroom with marble plates, a jacuzzi, and dedicated spaces for two.
Another pair of rooms can be organically integrated through a retractable wall, each with its own bathroom, dressing room, and terrace.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2019
Square Feet: 7,750
Plot Size: 0.24 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.