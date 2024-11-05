Casa Nido in Queretaro, Mexico, Is a Celebration of Natural Materials

Casa Nido in Queretaro, Mexico, is currently listed at $2,570,462 by Sara Salazar at Queretaro Sotheby’s International Realty.

Tucked into a gated community of only nine residences, Casa Nido enjoys all the amenities of shared grounds including a pool, bathrooms, barbecue, multipurpose room, gardens, controlled access, and 24-hour surveillance. Immersed by vegetation, the design invites the outdoors in, integrating natural materials and luxe finishes. Find built-ins throughout the entire home alongside natural oak floors from Austria and Italian porcelain floor tiles.

Upon entering the residence, a welcoming hall leads you to a library with hardwood floors and a sculptural black marble-veined fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with Wolf appliances including a teppanyaki plate, refrigeration drawers, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Miele dishwasher, pantry with thermal drawer and double cupboard, and breakfast table. For those that love to entertain, the dining room comes complete with wine and cigar storage.