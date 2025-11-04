This $9.3M Jersey Home Redefines “Down the Shore” Living

12 E Newcastle Road in Ocean City, New Jersey, is currently listed at $9,300,000 by Burton Wilkins and Emily Wilkins at Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty. Casa al Mare is a bespoke single-family coastal sanctuary in Ocean City’s prestigious Gardens neighborhood. Positioned directly across the street from the beach, this residence captures sweeping ocean views while showcasing architectural pedigree, cutting-edge technology, and timeless shore style. Custom built by Georgetti Construction, the home sits on one of the highest elevations in Ocean City, offering nearly 4,000 square feet of finished living space with multiple outdoor entertaining areas across three levels, five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and the convenience of an elevator.

As you approach the entrance, a custom mahogany front door opens to a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase, complete with a custom stair runner and designer lighting—setting the tone for the home’s sophisticated design. The first level also includes a separate living area, two en suite bedrooms, and a cabana bath. On the main level, the open great room impresses with a living and dining area flowing into a gourmet kitchen with Bluebell cabinetry, a Macchia Vecchia marble-wrapped hood and waterfall island, and a Sub-Zero and Wolf appliance package. Expansive NanaWall glass doors create seamless indoor/outdoor living and frame ocean views, with Bromic heaters allowing year-round enjoyment. The dining area features custom cabinetry and an oyster accent wall that extends to a balcony with a built-in grill overlooking the rear yard.

This level also offers a powder room, a laundry room with sink and custom cabinetry, and two en suite bedrooms, including a custom bunk room. The top floor is dedicated to the private primary suite, offering a serene seating area and bedroom—both opening to a balcony with panoramic water views. The suite also includes a custom walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom with dual vanities, a makeup counter, soaking tub, glass-enclosed rain shower, and heated toilet. Completing the retreat is a screened sleeping porch designed for breezy summer nights. Thoughtful finishes include Andersen A-Series windows, white oak wide-plank hardwood floors, radiant heating throughout the ground level and primary suite, walk-in closets, custom-tiled baths, and a holographic fireplace. Smart home integration features Lutron, Control4, Sonos, and full interior/exterior security. The exterior showcases Maibec cedar siding, an Alaskan red cedar roof with copper accents, half round copper gutters, Marmiro stone hardscaping, and lush landscaping with custom flower boxes, planters, and lighting. Outdoor living is elevated with a bar and entertaining area featuring Naturekast cabinetry and an outdoor TV, all overlooking the heated gunite saltwater pool with fountains.

The two-car garage is outfitted with a sink, washer and dryer, ice maker, vehicle charging station, and custom storage—ideal for a luxury beach lifestyle. Listing Details Bedrooms: 5