A Rare Carriage House in New York Seeks $9.5M
155 East 69th Street in New York, New York, is currently listed at $9,500,000 by Jeremy V. Stein and Jennifer Hensen at Sotheby’s International Realty - Downtown Manhattan Brokerage.
Enter this exceptional home either through a private street-level entrance or directly via the private one-car garage. Offering a unique blend of scale, natural light, and volume, the residence evokes the sensibility of a loft within the context of a classic carriage house.
A striking staircase leads to the main living floor, where a generously scaled living room is anchored by a wood-burning fireplace and opens to a glass-enclosed terrace that filters light from above. Adjacent to the central living area is a formal dining room and a spacious eat-in kitchen. At the front of this level are three well-proportioned bedrooms, one with its own fireplace, along with three full bathrooms and a laundry room.
Upstairs, a dramatic atrium with skylights creates a luminous central landing. The primary suite is serene and sun-filled, with oversized windows facing the landscaped roof terrace and another fireplace. This floor is a sanctuary, with a separate home office, tea room, generous storage, and access to the private terrace. Contemporary comforts include central air conditioning, a security system, and a private elevator servicing all levels, including the garage.
Originally commissioned by American financier James Stillman, the building’s vast interiors once served as a private space for his children’s equestrian training. Decades later, the dramatic volume of the space was reimagined as the studio of celebrated artist Mark Rothko. In the 1950s, part of the house was divided into sound studios, and Elvis Presley re-recorded the ending of his first film "Love Me Tender" there at Junco Studios. Today, the property has been thoughtfully configured into two distinct entities: a not-for-profit foundation and this private residence.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 1883
Square Feet: 4,711
