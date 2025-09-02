A Rare Carriage House in New York Seeks $9.5M

155 East 69th Street in New York, New York, is currently listed at $9,500,000 by Jeremy V. Stein and Jennifer Hensen at Sotheby’s International Realty - Downtown Manhattan Brokerage.

Enter this exceptional home either through a private street-level entrance or directly via the private one-car garage. Offering a unique blend of scale, natural light, and volume, the residence evokes the sensibility of a loft within the context of a classic carriage house.

A striking staircase leads to the main living floor, where a generously scaled living room is anchored by a wood-burning fireplace and opens to a glass-enclosed terrace that filters light from above. Adjacent to the central living area is a formal dining room and a spacious eat-in kitchen. At the front of this level are three well-proportioned bedrooms, one with its own fireplace, along with three full bathrooms and a laundry room.